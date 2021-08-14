Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 4,985 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.46% of Cutera worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Cutera by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cutera during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Cutera during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Cutera during the 1st quarter worth $634,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CUTR stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a market cap of $892.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.11 and a beta of 1.65. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUTR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

