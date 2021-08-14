Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 83,952 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 309.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,952 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Eventbrite worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eventbrite by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 272,659 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Eventbrite by 405.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 111,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 89,460 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,212,000. Diker Management LLC grew its position in Eventbrite by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $856,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

EB stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

