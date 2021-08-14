Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 66,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $25.04 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.