Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.21% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.87. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

