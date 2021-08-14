Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,450 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.85% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 299,747.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,340,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,873 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $8,119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 145.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PTF opened at $152.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.39. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.99.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

