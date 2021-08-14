Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,371,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of RCKT opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

