Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 13,132 Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,132 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 3.89% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSF. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth $1,529,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $62.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

