Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 7,391 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,110,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,561,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

Shares of BBIO opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.25. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.76. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

