Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 7,900 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.34% of HCI Group worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in HCI Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HCI Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCI opened at $112.27 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $119.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $949.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.72.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on HCI. Truist raised their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

