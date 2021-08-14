Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $11,383,000. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $161.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $166.95.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

