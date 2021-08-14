AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,237 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AME. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

NYSE:AME opened at $137.24 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.90 and a 12 month high of $140.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.