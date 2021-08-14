Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $229.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

