Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amgen by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Amgen by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Amgen by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN opened at $229.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.