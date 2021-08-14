Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Position Decreased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,569 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil acquired 28,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $105,245.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 436,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,333.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 33,105 shares of company stock worth $292,188 and sold 134,927 shares worth $1,346,650. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.08. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

