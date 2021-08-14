AMLT (AMLT) Price Hits $0.0362 on Major Exchanges

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMLT has a total market cap of $10.57 million and $115,716.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AMLT has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AMLT

AMLT (CRYPTO:AMLT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,111,082 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

