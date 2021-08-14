Amon Price Up 21.4% Over Last Week (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Amon coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $2.94 million and $1,362.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Amon has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00057776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.78 or 0.00878143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00101019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00043750 BTC.

About Amon

Amon is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.