Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Position Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $186,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,552.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $630,795.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,319.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,718 shares of company stock worth $2,199,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AMPH opened at $19.60 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $941.43 million, a P/E ratio of 392.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%. Research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

