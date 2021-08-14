Ampleforth One Day Volume Reaches $4.22 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $137.17 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 189,065,259 coins and its circulating supply is 137,376,924 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

