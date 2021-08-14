AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.88. AMREP shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 28,970 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AMREP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AMREP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMREP in the second quarter worth $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AMREP by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMREP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AMREP by 96.3% in the second quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 264,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

