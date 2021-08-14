Analysts Anticipate Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to announce sales of $1.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year sales of $18.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 million to $21.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.59 million, with estimates ranging from $3.23 million to $5.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a market cap of $295.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.63. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

