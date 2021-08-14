Analysts Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce $67.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $67.26 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $60.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $299.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $304.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $339.43 million, with estimates ranging from $330.15 million to $349.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CSII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 64,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.21.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

