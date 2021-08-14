Analysts Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to report sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.29 billion. EQT reported sales of $853.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.21.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 30.0% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 74,980 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 124.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 35,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 9.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 27.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 408,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 87,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of EQT by 48.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

EQT opened at $17.94 on Friday. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.