Analysts Anticipate Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will post $19.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.56 million to $19.30 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $93.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $115.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.70 million to $139.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $202.87 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $234.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NAT opened at $2.23 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $337.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth $36,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

