Analysts Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

TRHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $870.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.83.

In other news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,453,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,538. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

