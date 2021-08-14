Analysts Anticipate TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.61. TriMas posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,202. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. TriMas has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $36.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,011 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $27,442,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

