Analysts Anticipate ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.23 Million

Analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report $17.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.18 million. ViewRay posted sales of $10.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $68.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.08 million to $69.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $115.44 million, with estimates ranging from $97.80 million to $134.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%.

VRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 14.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,956,000 after buying an additional 2,896,899 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter worth $10,658,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after buying an additional 1,837,114 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,270,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after buying an additional 1,694,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRAY opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.34. The company has a market cap of $903.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.05. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $7.36.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

