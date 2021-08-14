Analysts Anticipate Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $462.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 42.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

