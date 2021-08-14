Analysts Expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to announce $410.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $393.00 million to $427.29 million. Annaly Capital Management reported sales of $447.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 17.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,165,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,271,000 after buying an additional 1,483,037 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,630,000 after buying an additional 2,785,846 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 35.0% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 69,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.