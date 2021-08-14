Analysts Expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.99 Million

Brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to report $5.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.60 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $3.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $13.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 million to $23.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.79 million, with estimates ranging from $7.14 million to $67.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%.

BCYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.22.

In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,497.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,964 shares of company stock worth $3,536,379. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.