Analysts Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to post sales of $34.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.39 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $33.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $142.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.07 million to $145.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $136.91 million, with estimates ranging from $131.19 million to $148.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 40.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPLP. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Product Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPLP opened at $11.51 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $218.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

