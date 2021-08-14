Analysts Expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Centerra Gold posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $7.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.97. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

