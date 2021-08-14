Analysts Expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.14). Cytosorbents reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 22.97%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $339.59 million, a PE ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.27. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.