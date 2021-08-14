Analysts Expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Brokerages forecast that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. FB Financial reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,431,000 after purchasing an additional 204,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 176,926 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 47,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

