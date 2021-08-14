Analysts Expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to announce ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.02). Jounce Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,509,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after buying an additional 617,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $24,052,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $18,728,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNCE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. 195,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,069. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $268.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

