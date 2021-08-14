Analysts Expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.78. Orrstown Financial Services posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ ORRF traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,954. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.64. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $263.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

