Analysts Expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. Osisko Gold Royalties also posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,150,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,562,000 after acquiring an additional 860,358 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.8% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,877,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,443,000 after buying an additional 1,241,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after buying an additional 2,843,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,136,000 after buying an additional 138,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,323,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after buying an additional 823,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

