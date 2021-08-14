Analysts Expect POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.10). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

PNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. 53,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,744. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.