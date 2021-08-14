Analysts Expect POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.10). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

PNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. 53,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,744. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

