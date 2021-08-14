Analysts Expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will report sales of $57.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the lowest is $57.50 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $47.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $225.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.70 million to $229.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $288.60 million, with estimates ranging from $270.10 million to $309.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $148,409.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,242 shares of company stock valued at $47,966,671. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 57.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $584,086,000 after buying an additional 2,025,745 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 77.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,651,000 after buying an additional 1,823,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,430,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $31,797,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 113.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,603,000 after buying an additional 254,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $139.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 632.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.04. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

