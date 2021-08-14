Analyzing Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) and Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) and Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Bristow Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bristow Group and Wheels Up Experience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristow Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Wheels Up Experience 0 1 1 0 2.50

Wheels Up Experience has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.10%. Given Wheels Up Experience’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wheels Up Experience is more favorable than Bristow Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bristow Group and Wheels Up Experience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristow Group -4.76% 3.75% 1.71% Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of Bristow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Wheels Up Experience shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Bristow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bristow Group and Wheels Up Experience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristow Group $1.18 billion 0.66 -$56.09 million N/A N/A Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A -$1.55 million N/A N/A

Wheels Up Experience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bristow Group.

Summary

Bristow Group beats Wheels Up Experience on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc. provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions. It is located global fleet supports operations in the North Sea, Nigeria and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; as well as in the other offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana and Trinidad. Bristow Group was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.