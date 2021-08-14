Analyzing Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Chorus pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. TIM pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Chorus and TIM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chorus $610.79 million 3.23 $33.12 million N/A N/A TIM $3.35 billion 1.61 $357.68 million $0.75 14.84

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Chorus.

Profitability

This table compares Chorus and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chorus N/A N/A N/A TIM 10.23% 7.71% 4.40%

Volatility & Risk

Chorus has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chorus and TIM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chorus 0 0 0 0 N/A TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67

TIM has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.25%. Given TIM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TIM is more favorable than Chorus.

Summary

TIM beats Chorus on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Ltd. operates as a telecommunications infrastructure company. The firm engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services to retail service providers. It also offers nationwide network of fiber optic cables and copper cables that connect homes and businesses to each other and also provides backhaul and co-location services to retail service providers. The company was founded in March 2008 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

TIM Company Profile

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services. In addition, the company offers digital content and services in its portfolio of packages; and handset models from various manufacturers for sale through its dealer network, which includes its stores, franchises, and authorized dealers, as well as provides co-billing services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

