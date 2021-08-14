Analyzing Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Coeur Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Coeur Mining and Theta Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 2 2 0 2.50 Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coeur Mining currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 40.49%. Given Coeur Mining’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and Theta Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining 8.34% 9.56% 4.70% Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coeur Mining and Theta Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $785.46 million 2.27 $25.63 million $0.24 28.92 Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coeur Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Theta Gold Mines on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

