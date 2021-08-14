Analyzing Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) and Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) and Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Calithera Biosciences and Minerva Neurosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50 Minerva Neurosciences 0 2 1 0 2.33

Calithera Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 60.12%. Minerva Neurosciences has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. Given Minerva Neurosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Minerva Neurosciences is more favorable than Calithera Biosciences.

Volatility & Risk

Calithera Biosciences has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Calithera Biosciences and Minerva Neurosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences $22.25 million 7.63 -$90.14 million ($1.31) -1.75 Minerva Neurosciences $41.18 million 1.75 $1.94 million $0.05 33.80

Minerva Neurosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Calithera Biosciences. Calithera Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Neurosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Calithera Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Calithera Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Calithera Biosciences and Minerva Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences N/A -79.58% -66.42% Minerva Neurosciences N/A -66.96% -44.53%

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences beats Calithera Biosciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors. The company also offers INCB001158, an oral inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology. The company is also developing CB-280, an oral arginase inhibitor that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and chronic airway infection; and CB-708, an orally administered small molecule inhibitor of CD73, as well as CB-668, an inhibitor of the enzyme IL4I1. It has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize Symbioscience's portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare. The company also has clinical trial collaboration with Pfizer to evaluate Pfizer's PARP inhibitor talazoparib and CDK4/6 inhibitor palbociclib, each in combination with telaglenasta. In addition, it has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of INCB001158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology; and a license agreement with Antengene Corporation Ltd. for the development and commercialization of CB-708. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop, sell, and import roluperidone globally excluding Asia. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

