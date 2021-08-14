Analyzing Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

This table compares Teladoc Health and Skylight Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc Health $1.09 billion 20.96 -$485.14 million ($1.13) -127.43 Skylight Health Group $9.81 million 13.32 -$7.08 million N/A N/A

Skylight Health Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teladoc Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.8% of Teladoc Health shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Teladoc Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Teladoc Health and Skylight Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc Health 0 11 13 0 2.54 Skylight Health Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Teladoc Health currently has a consensus price target of $221.88, suggesting a potential upside of 54.08%. Skylight Health Group has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.58%. Given Skylight Health Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skylight Health Group is more favorable than Teladoc Health.

Profitability

This table compares Teladoc Health and Skylight Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc Health -46.86% -1.42% -1.24% Skylight Health Group -70.89% -69.02% -44.08%

Summary

Teladoc Health beats Skylight Health Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc. engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure. The company was founded on June 13, 2002 by George Byron Brooks and Gary Wald and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group Inc. operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network that comprises of physical practices, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The company also owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients through telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. In addition, it offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un/under-insured population. The company was formerly known as CB2 Insights Inc. and changed its name to Skylight Health Group Inc. in November 2020. Skylight Health Group Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.