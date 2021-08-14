Anchor Protocol Price Up 21.2% Over Last Week (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00005363 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $252.25 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011204 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,508,363 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.