Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,426 ($44.76). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 3,389 ($44.28), with a volume of 2,305,308 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,580 ($46.77).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,046.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.51 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

