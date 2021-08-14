Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) & Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Financial Review

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) and Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Anglo American has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Anglo American and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Anglo American and Lomiko Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 0 4 7 0 2.64 Lomiko Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anglo American presently has a consensus target price of $20.09, suggesting a potential downside of 15.00%. Given Anglo American’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Anglo American is more favorable than Lomiko Metals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anglo American and Lomiko Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $30.90 billion 2.09 $2.09 billion $1.25 18.91 Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$880,000.00 N/A N/A

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals.

Summary

Anglo American beats Lomiko Metals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products. In addition, the company holds a right to acquire 70% interest in the Bourier project that consists of 203 claims covering an area of approximately 10,252.20 hectares in Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

