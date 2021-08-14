Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.76). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 131.80 ($1.72), with a volume of 147,054 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.50. The stock has a market cap of £281.37 million and a PE ratio of -12.80.

In related news, insider Julian Treger bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £49,700 ($64,933.37). Insiders have sold a total of 608,000 shares of company stock worth $85,120,000 in the last quarter.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

