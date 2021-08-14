Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stake Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,739 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $609,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $114,510,000 after acquiring an additional 202,422 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,551,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $111,709,000 after acquiring an additional 149,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 17.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,311,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $82,422,000 after acquiring an additional 194,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.17.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BUD. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.