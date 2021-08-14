ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Position Decreased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $362.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.11.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

