Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Position Increased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for 0.9% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $27,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANTM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,360. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $383.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.